As a DealNews exclusive, Perdue Farms takes 50% off its Perdue Farms Big Burger Sampler, making it $39.99 after the discount for a limited time only. Shipping adds $19.99. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- weighs over 7-lbs.
- one 3-lb. bag Perdue Chicken Wings
- two .66-lb. packs Niman Ranch 80/20 Burgers (4 burgers total)
- one 1.2-lb. tray Perdue Fresh Cuts Diced Chicken Breasts
- one 12-oz. pack Coleman Natural Uncured Hickory Smoked Bacon
- one 12-oz. pack Niman Ranch Kielbasas
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 40 snacks with prices as low as $5 for two. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Applies to two of the same item (cannot mix and match); eligible items are marked.
- Pictured are Setton Farms Organic Raw Cashews 8-oz. Container (2 for $9).
- Shipping adds $4 or is free with orders over $25.
Subscribe & save to get it for a buck less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Cayenne Pepper.
You'd pay at least $12 from most third-party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20 servings
- tofu, wakeme, green onion, spinach, and fried bean curd flavors
That's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop a variety of freezer-friendly foods from $4.99, including beer brats, Italian sausage, ground beef, steak, roast, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Coleman 12-oz. Hickory Smoked Uncured Bacon for 4.99 ($6 off).
- Shipping adds $20 or is free with orders over $160.
Save on a range of cuts, including bone-in ribeye, roasts, NY strips, and more. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Niman Ranch 5-oz. Tenderloin Filet for $18.99. ($4 off)
- Shipping adds $19.99; orders of $160 or more ship free.
First time customers get a
15% 10% off in cart discount dropping it to $53 off list. Additionally, get two Niman Ranch 11-oz. Beef Franks packages for free in cart.
Update: The price increased to $44.99. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- Applies to first time customers only.
- Shipping adds $19.99, but orders $160 or more get free shipping.
