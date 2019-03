Walmart offers a selection of Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jugs , with prices starting from $18.49. Redeem this $10 online rebate to cut the starting price to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.Note: The total maximum rebate possible is $20 per person, household or address (e-mail and physical) during the offer period.