Pennington Select Black Oil Sunflower Seed 10-Lb. Bag for $9
New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Pennington Select Black Oil Sunflower Seed 10-Lb. Bag
$8.94 $12
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find for any brand of this quantity by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Also available in 20-Lbs. for $10.92 or 40-Lbs. for $17.76.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Or, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
  • Posted by Sandy.
  • Why does she love this deal? "We have picky birds. They love sunflower seeds. With as fast as they eat them, it's great to find a deal to refill the feeder!"
Features
  • year-round feeding
  • added vitamins & minerals
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Walmart Pennington Seed
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register