Walmart offers the Penn Pursuit III 7-Foot Medium Light 1-Piece 3000 Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $50.99 with free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 35L Daypack in four colors (Dark Blue pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "LJX12519" drops that to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Evoland Direct via Amazon offers its Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad for in Blue or Green for $29.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "IQUNBXZR" to drop the price to $12. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from June, $18 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Monicater-us via Amazon offers the Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod in Blue or Black with prices starting at $15.99. Coupon code "QQY10096" drops that starting price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in June. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of Osprey packs and accessories. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Big Game 20-Foot Stick Ladder for $42.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swiss+Tech BodyGard Emergency Tool for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller in Graphite for $17.89 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
CraFeel via Amazon offers the Tuobuqu Men's Orthotic Flip Flops in several colors with prices starting at $23.99. Coupon code "51IS9WHB" drops that starting price to $11.76. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
