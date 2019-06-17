New
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Penn Championship Tennis Balls 3-Pack in Regular or Extra Duty for $2.09. Add them to your cart to drop the price to $1.67. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
- Discount applies to only a single item.
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter
Walmart offers the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 Fly Shooter in Original for $29.95. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $6, although most merchants charge at least $40. Buy Now
- Holds 80 shots of salt
- pop-up sight indicator
- accurate within three feet
- Model: BS62-Y
FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad w/ Pillow
FreelanDirect via Amazon offers its FreeLand Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad with Attached Pillow in Light Blue for $33.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "IWP5IV92" to deflate that price to $22.09. With free shipping, that's $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- It's also available in Teal for $23.39 after the above code and the 5% off clip coupon
- patch kit
- carry bag
- measures 76'' x 24.8" x 1.5" fully inflated
Camp Chef Slide and Grill 24" Pellet Grill
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Camp Chef Slide and Grill 24" Pellet Grill for $399.98. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $85 shipping charge. That's tied with our September mention, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features 700 square inches of cooking area, digital temperature control, and two stainless steel meat probes.
Lodge Pan Scraper 2-Pack
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Lodge Pan Scraper 2-Pack in Red/Black for $2.99 with free shipping. (Cabela's, Dick's Sporting Goods, and True Value currently offer the same deal via in-store pickup.) That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $2. They're made from polycarbonate and are dishwasher-safe.
Note: This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.
