Dick's Sporting Goods · 40 mins ago
Penn Championship Tennis Balls 3-Pack
$2 $2
pickup at Dick's
Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Penn Championship Tennis Balls 3-Pack in Regular or Extra Duty for $2.09. Add them to your cart to drop the price to $1.67. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our December mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Deal ends June 16. Buy Now
  • Discount applies to only a single item.
Comments
  • Expires 6/17/2019
