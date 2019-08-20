Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Walmart offers the Pen + Gear Medium Digital Safe in Grey/Black for $24. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe for $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.64. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Men's Performance Moisture Wicking Anti-Microbial Short Sleeve T-Shirts 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $19.44 with free shipping. At $3.33 per shirt, that's tied with last month's mention, and $9 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity of similar shirts elsewhere. (For further reference, it's within a few cents of our October mention as the lowest price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
WSS-Store via Amazon offers its KKmoon Vector Network Analyzer for $66.99. Coupon code "HOF4WTZD" drops the price to $47.56. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register