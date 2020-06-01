Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pem America Ridgefield 3-Piece Full / Queen Comforter Mini Set
$17 $80
free shipping w/ $25

It's $3 under our January mention, $63 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad your order over $25 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
Features
  • queen set includes comforter and two shams
  • twin set is 2-piece and has one sham
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/1/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Macy's Pem America
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register