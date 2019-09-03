Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-09-03
Macy's offers the Pem America 3-Piece Marino Stripe Reversible Twin Comforter for $29.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $23.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it shipped for $4 less four weeks ago. Deal ends September 2. Buy Now
Casofu via Amazon offers the Casofu 71" Round Tortilla Blanket in several colors (Burrito-a pictured) with prices starting at $22.32. Coupon code "GTD9VZEB" drops the starting price to $13.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start at $9.97 after coupon. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the AmazonBasics Lightweight Percale Cotton Duvet Set in several sizes and colors from
$20.24 $19.88 with free shipping, as listed below. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Linen Suit Pants in Blue Plaid for $18.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $15.19. That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, coupon code "WKND" cuts an extra extra 10% to 20% off select items, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, kitchen items, luggage, and more. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
