Dick's Sporting Goods offers the Pelican Trailblazer 100 NXT Kayak in several colors (Fire Red pictured) for $159.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $135 shipping charge. That's $10 under last year's mention, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 275-lb. weight capacity
  • 10-foot length