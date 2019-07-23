- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Pelican Heads-Up Headlamp for $15.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eveready Readyflex LED Floating Lantern Flashlight for $3.29 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Anit-Mosquito Camping Lantern in several colors (Black pictured) with prices starting at $25.99. Coupon code "LMXY0628" cuts that starting price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's at least $16 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from $11.60. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Coast G20 Inspection Beam Penlight LED Flashlight in Black for $8.31 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Everyday Home Dual-Head Motion-Sensor LED Wireless Security Light for $10.42. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $29.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our May mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $3.) Buy Now
