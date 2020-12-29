Save on watertight, dustproof storage hard cases and backpacks to store your all your gear that requires extra protection during your travels. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Pelican 1607 Air Case for $177.95 ($80 low).
-
Expires 12/30/2020
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Realtree Edge/Tan at this price.
- laptop pocket
- compression-molded EVA shoulder strap
- water resistant
- EVA impact zones on bottom corners
- Model: SL-MPD40-TNCM
Save sitewide on messengers, backpacks, travel bags, slings, totes and accessories with prices starting from $9. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag for $49 ($70 off).
Save up to $248 off the list price Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Brushed Black pictured).
- 20" for $49.49.
- 25" for $56.99.
- 29" for $71.24.
It's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in Bluebird or Fiery Red.
- 16-liter capacity
- Model: NF0A3BXX-C1
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $45. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 23" for $23.99 ($45 low).
- 27.7" for $33.99 ($58 low).
- Available in Red.
- telescoping handles
- 4 double wheel spinners
- built-in TSA lock
- support stabilizers
That's $100 under last week's mention, $501 off list, and the lowest price we could find for this build exclusive to B&H. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- macOS 10.15.3 (Catalina)
- Model: Z0YJ-MWTJ235
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save $170 off list. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Phantom Black
or Steel Grey.
- works w/ Apple & Android
- comes w/ 2 straps (leather & silicone)
- stainless steel case
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19-PB
Sign In or Register