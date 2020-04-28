Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Pelican Bandit NXT 100 Kayak
$200 $280
curbside pickup

That's $80 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tips
  • Available in several colors (New Fade Deep Blue/White pictured).
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $175 over-sized item shipping fee.
Features
  • 1-person sit-on-top recreational kayak
  • carry handles
  • twin-arched multi-chine hull
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Dick's Sporting Goods Pelican Products
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register