Walmart · 55 mins ago
Peg Perego John Deere Gator XUV Ride-On
$298 $398
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $136. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Green or Camo
  • suitable for ages 3 to 8
  • 12-volt battery
  • 2 speeds and reverse
  • 4.5 mph max speed
  • automatic brakes
  • 130-lb. max capacity
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
