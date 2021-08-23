Free for teachers

Every Monday this month, teachers get free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet's coffeebar locations. Shop Now
- You will have to show your teacher I.D. to get this offer.
Expires 8/30/2021
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100% BPA-free and dishwasher safe
That's $15 under what you'd pay at Lavazza direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Enter your email address at checkout and apply coupon code "DOLLAR" to save $11 on the first bag of your subscription. (One-time purchases start at $14.95.) Buy Now at Amora Coffee
- If you wish to continue, you will receive three bags every 21 days at regular price. You can cancel anytime.
- Available in several flavors (Delicata pictured).
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
Fill out a short form to get a free men's or women's 1-oz. sample. Shop Now
- You can get up to one sample of each sample per household.
Complete a short form to bag this free sample for those pesky breakouts. Shop Now
- Full-size product pictured, for lack of a 0.34-oz. sample picture.
- hyaluronic acid
- 4% benzoyl peroxide
- Ceramide NP, Ceramide AP, and Ceramide EOP
