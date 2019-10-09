New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Peerless Single-Handle Kitchen Sink Faucet
$21 $44
pickup at Walmart

That's $6 under our July mention, the lowest price we could find by $12, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same with free Prime shipping.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25
Features
  • designed to fit 3-hole, 8" configurations
  • 360° swivel
  • Model: P110LF
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Peerless Industries
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register