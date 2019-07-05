New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand
$30 $42
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Peerless Sidekick Touch-Clean Shower Head with Hand Held Shower Wand in Chrome for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $12 under our mention from three days ago and the best price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Features
  • 5 head spray settings
  • 3 wand spray settings
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart Peerless Industries
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register