Peacock Premium TV 7-Day Trial
The important facts to know.... The Office is 99 hours long. This trial lasts 168 hours. If you subtract 40 hours for work, and sleep less than 4.14 hours a day, it's entirely possible to binge The Office before the trial runs out. Shop Now

Tips
  • Be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends (if you want).
  • Peacock Premium is $4.99/mo and Premium Plus (No Ads) is $9.99/mo.
Features
  • movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
