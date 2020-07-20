New
Peacock Premium 3-Month Subscription
free for Android users

Tips
  • An account must be created from an Android device to get this deal. A coupon code for a 3-month subscription will be emailed to you.
  • After the trial period, the subscription will auto renew at $4.99/mo. unless canceled.
Features
  • movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
