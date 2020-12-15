Walmart · 11 mins ago
$25 $60
free shipping
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- It's also available in King for $39.99.
Features
- 100% microfiber
- comes with two pillowcases
Details
Comments
Expires 12/18/2020
Published 11 min ago
Ends Today
Amazon · 5 days ago
Milemont Queen Shredded Memory Foam Pillow
$13 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2IVVR4SH" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Home Fun via Amazon.
Features
- CertiPur-US certified foam
- breathable pillow cover
Kohl's · 1 wk ago
The Big One Blankets at Kohl's
50% off + 20% off
pickup
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on a fleece blanket or plush blanket, both in sizes twin to king, with maximum savings of up to $39. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- For orders less than $75, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the The Big One Super Soft Plush Blanket for $15.99 ($24 off).
Amazon · 4 days ago
Privacy Please TFS Cervical Contour Memory Foam Pillow
$19 $39
free shipping
Apply coupon code "50GFN81V" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sunshining via Amazon.
Features
- suitable for back, stomach, or side sleeper
- slow rebound memory foam
- washable double pillowcase
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Martha Stewart Collection Bedding at Macy's
At least 50% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save at least 50% off over 70 bedding sets. Plus, apply code "FRIEND" to save an extra 30% off select items. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Feather Velvet Twin/Twin XL Quilt for $76.99 ($143 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dynalink 4K Android TV Box
$29 $50
free shipping
It's $20 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Askey International Corp. via Walmart.
Features
- Android 10
- access to 3,000+ channels and apps
- supports 4K and HDR
- Model: DL-ATV36
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Rockpals 2,000W Portable Gas Inverter Generator
$300 $452
free shipping
That's a savings of $152, and $59 under our mention a month ago. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Gadgetwoo via Walmart.
Features
- 9 hours of run time at 25% load on one gallon gasoline
- 2 120-volt outlets
- parallel ready
- eco-mode
- Model: R2000i
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$49 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- In Stainless Steel or Black Stainless Steel
Features
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Set
$30 $58
curbside pickup
You'd pay double that price direct from the brand. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
