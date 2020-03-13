Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 30 mins ago
Paxcess Steam Mop
$60 $100
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria without chemicals
  • 20-second heat up
  • adjustable handle
  • 360° rotary
  • 450ML water cup
  • 16.4-foot cord
  • Model: JC230
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Walmart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register