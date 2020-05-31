Open Offer in New Tab
paxcess.com · 1 hr ago
Paxcess 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer
$108 $135
free shipping

Code "PA20OFF" drops that to $4 under our mention from last August, and a total savings of $92 off list price. Buy Now at paxcess.com

Features
  • 1800W motor
  • 26-foot hose
  • adjustable pressure nozzle
Details
Comments
  • Code "PA20OFF"
  • Expires 5/31/2020
