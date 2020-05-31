Personalize your DealNews Experience
Code "PA20OFF" drops that to $4 under our mention from last August, and a total savings of $92 off list price. Buy Now at paxcess.com
Save on drills, grinders, impact tools, woodworking, batteries, and accessories.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $1.50. Shop Now at Northern Tool
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 35% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
Save $60 off list price and make this the summer of home improvement. Buy Now at Home Depot
