Pawsandpals1 via eBay offers the Paws & Pals Automatic Pet Feeding Bowl Dispenser for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GloFish 5-Gallon Crescent Aquarium Kit for $25.24 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Adorabae via Amazon offers its Adorabae Expandable Luxury Pet Carrier in several colors (Grey pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "50ADORABAE" drops that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stylishfort via Amazon offers the Petony Chewing Rope Dog Toy 8-Pack for $15.86. Coupon code "XWWS9PVV" cuts that to $7.93. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Shunbro via Amazon offers this Babyltrl Adjustable Big Dog Harness in Large & Black for $16.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "CF8ITKSQ" to drop that to $6.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our May mention, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the PetCube Bites 1080p WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser in Matte Silver or Carbon Black for $129 with free shipping. (Chewy charges the same.) That's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $120.
Update: The price has dropped to $124.50. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Tail Toys Treat Dispenser in several colors (Yellow pictured) for $11.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $10.19. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nubeestore via eBay offers the Nubee 16 LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Outdoor Waterproof Security Light for $8.40 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
est Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $149.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last week's mention, $120 under list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
For Twitch Prime members only, Amazon offers Fallout 76 for PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Remastered Hits for PlayStation 4, or The Sims 4 for Windows for $14.99. (See this price at final checkout.) Plus, you'll receive a $15 Amazon Credit. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the credit, that makes each essentially free and is the best offer we've seen for these games. Buy Now
