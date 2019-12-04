Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck
$35 $60
free shipping w/ padding

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most stores charge at least $45. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Pad your order over $35 to unlock free shipping; in-store pickup is also available.
  • Target has it for about the same.
Features
  • Lights, sirens, water cannons
  • Includes Marshall
  • Requires 2 AAA batteries (included)
  • Model: 6043988
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
