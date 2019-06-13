New
WowitisCool · 24 mins ago
$48 $55
free shipping
WowisitCool offers the Paw Essentials 6-Meal Programmable Automatic Pet Feeder for $47.96 with free shipping. That's a savings of $7 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- built-in voice recorder
- measures 12" x 12" x 2.6"
- each tray slot holds up to 1 cup of food
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/13/2019
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Target · 6 days ago
Target May Pet Box for Dogs
$7 $10
free shipping
Target offers its Target May Pet Box for Dogs for
$5 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $7. Buy Now
Features
- Blue Buffalo Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice
- Stewart's Freeze Dried Dog Treats Beef Liver
- Greenies Dental Treats
- Old Mother Hubbard Natural Crunchy Dog Treats
- Ultra Chewy Peanut Butter Flavored Double Treat Bone
- Beffeaters Kabob
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag
$5 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Solimo Dry Dog Food 15-lb. Bag in Beef or Chicken for $10.99. Clip the on-page coupon and checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- trial size
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Halti Front Control Dog Harness
$7 $25
free shiping w/ Prime
Amazon offers this Halti Front Control Adjustable Dog Harness for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 and a cheap price for such a harness. Buy Now
Features
- available in Small or Medium
Target · 6 days ago
Target May Pet Box for Cats
$7 $10
free shipping
Target offers its Target May Pet Box for Cats for
$5 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $7. Buy Now
Features
- Sheba Perfect Portions Cuts in Gravy Roasted Chicken Entree
- Sheba Meaty Tender Sticks With Chicken
- Temptations Treats for Cats
- Friskies Party Mix
- Blue Buffalo For Cats Dry Food Chicken and Brown Rice
- Blue Buffalo Kitty Cravings Crunchy Cat Treats with Chicken
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
4 mos ago
Arm & Hammer Cat Litter Products
free after rebate
Save up to $19 on a variety of cat litter
Arm & Hammer offers a selection of its Arm & Hammer cat litter for free via the mail-in rebates listed below. The deals, each ending November 30, 2020, unless otherwise noted:
- Free Arm & Hammer Feline Pine Cat Litter (up to $18.99) purchased at Petco retail stores only (ends 3/31)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 19-lb. Cat Litter (pictured, up to $15.99)
- free Arm & Hammer Cloud Control 14-lb. Cat Litter (up to $10.99)
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts
$25 $38
free shipping
Catry Professional Cat Tree Company via Amazon offers the Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Post for $38.46. Coupon code "35catrygroup" drops the price to $25. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- for cats up to 10 lbs.
- teasing feather, top perch, 2 scratching posts, & hammock
Amazon · 1 day ago
Babyltrl Adjustable No-Pull Big Dog Harness
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Shunbro via Amazon offers the Babyltrl Adjustable No-Pull Big Dog Harness for $16.99. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "UVN9FYEM" to drop that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes M to XL
- padded handle
- triangular anti-tear design
- collar included
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector
$25 $40
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Blackloud Smart Wi-Fi Water Sensor and Leak Detector for $24.96 with free shipping. That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- app push-notification alerts
- instant alerts to water leaks
- 802.11n wireless
- powered with 2 AAA batteries (not included)
WowitisCool · 1 wk ago
Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker
$19 $30
free shipping
WowItIsCool offers the Cook@Home Breakfast Electric Sandwich / Hamburger Maker for $18.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- non-stick coating
- makes sandwiches w/ English muffins, biscuits, small bagels, and more
WowitisCool · 1 day ago
Blackloud 60-Mile 1080p HDTV Digital TV Antenna
$33 $43
free shipping
Wowitiscool offers the Blackloud 60-Mile 1080p Attic / Outdoor HDTV Digital TV Antenna for $32.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- receives VHF and UHF signals
- includes large signal enhancing reflector panel
New
WowitisCool · 31 mins ago
Active Authority 180° Full-Face Snorkel Mask
$15 $40
free shipping
WowitisCool offers the Active Authority 180° Full-Face Snorkel Mask in several colors (Blue pictured) for $14.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 180° panoramic anti-fog lens
- camera mount
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 1 day ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
