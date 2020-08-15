Costway offers this Patio Rattan Conversation Set in several colors from $169.95. Coupon code "DNHW63233" cuts that to $149.95. Plus, free shipping applies. Shop Now at Costway
- two cushions
- table
- non-slip feet
There's over 5,600 items on sale in all, with prices starting at $3. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Coupon code "SAVEBIG15" bags the extra discount.
- You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed August 17 through 23.)
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on patio furniture, lighting, and decor. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $39.
- Beyond+ members receive an extra 20% off and free shipping on all orders. (It costs $29/year to join.)
Shop over 450 items with prices as low as $29. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
Save sitewide on furniture, patio items, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Costway
That's the lowest price we could find by $7 via coupon code "DNGT3439". Buy Now at Costway
- staggered vertical shelves
- black powder-coated metal construction
- measures 32" x 10" x 30"
Apply code "DN70639452" to make this $8 under our mention from June, $39 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costway
- 2 speeds
- whisper and turbo modes
- covers up to 300-sq. ft.
