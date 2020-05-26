Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Get 30% off select outdoor furniture, 30% off select outdoor flooring, and 50% off select appliances. Shop Now at IKEA
Get your BBQ grill and smoker ready, set up your patio chairs and canopies, lie Homer-style in a hammock, and keep your kids occupied with trampolines or pools, with this sale covering everything you need for a perfect garden oasis. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
With prices starting at $82, that's a great way to (safely) add fire to your summertime oasis that gives the gift of cooking s'mores. Shop Now at Wayfair
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
You'd pay about double for this quantity of a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
