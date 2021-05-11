Patio Furniture Clearance at Walmart: Save on over 1,000 items

Save on patio umbrellas, lounge chairs, sun shades, grills, fire pits, garden tools, fences, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 3pc Soho Dining Table Set for $79.99 ($35 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- full-feet anchor kits
- adjustable polyester canopy w/ easy-slide rings
- Model: HANPERG13X10
Spruce up your outdoor space with over 150 items marked as much as 83% off. Shop Now at Sierra
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with coupon code "ETSC".
- Pictured is the Uma 16" Metal Enamel Planter for $24.99. It's a savings of $15.
Apply coupon code "GOSAVE15" to save an extra 15% off over 380 already discounted patio chairs, tables, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Cortena Patio Glider for $356.99 after coupon ($243 off).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
Sign In or Register