Path of Exile is the go to action RPG for a lot of folks, and is distinguished from its rivals by featuring a more daunting but much deeper system of character customisation. Developers Grinding Gear Games seem steadfast in their commitment to maintaining a "fair-to-play, never pay-to-win" balance which is always a concern with free-to-play titles. Based on the overwhelmingly positive community sentiment around the game, it would seem like they're very much succeeding.
Save potentially hundreds over buying these separately, plus you can choose how much of that is donated to charity.
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home.
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore.
If you ever think back on the famous Vaas cutscene from Far Cry 3 and wonder what the writer did next, the answer is basically what you'd expect: this artsy, JRPG-inspired 2D fairy tale platformer. And now it's free, even while other stores are charging at least $5.
That's the best price we could find by $6.
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation.
That's the lowest price we could find by $10.
That's a savings of $10, though the ability to play as a crazy goat in a 'goatstume' with your friends seems pretty priceless.
