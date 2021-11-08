sponsored
New
PatPat · 56 mins ago
Up to 70% off + an extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on maternity clothing, babies' clothes, kids' clothes, women's clothing, and more. Shop Now at PatPat
Tips
- Shipping adds around $6, or get free shipping on orders over $35.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
STEM Toys at Amazon
Up to 44% off
free shipping w/ Prime
There are 9 learning toys to choose from, which prices starting at $8. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- pictured is the Learning Resources Coding Critters Ranger and Zip for $22.49 ($9 low)
Amazon · 1 mo ago
The First Years American Red Cross Deluxe Nail Clipper with Magnifier
$2.99 $4
free shipping w/ Prime
That's around $1.50 off list and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- 4x magnification
- Ergonomic grip
Carter's · 4 days ago
Carter's Wrap Up Happy Sale
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
There are multiple ways to save including up 50% off holiday must-haves, buy one, get two free on tops & bottoms, buy one, get one free on shoes, and more. Shop Now at Carter's
Tips
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.
Amazon · 2 days ago
Huggies Simply Clean Fragrance-Free Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes 704-Count
$11 via Sub & Save $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this deal. It's a buck less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register