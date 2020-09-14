New
PatPat · 26 mins ago
Up to 60% off + Coupons
free shipping w/ $35
Save on maternity clothing starting from $3, babies clothes from $5, kids' clothes from $5, women's clothing from $7, and more. Shop Now at PatPat
Tips
- Shipping adds around $6, or get free shipping on orders over $35.
- Bag $5 off $59 via coupon code "AUG5".
- Bag $10 off $89 via coupon code "AUG10".
- Bag $15 off $109 via coupon code "AUG15".
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Target · 3 wks ago
Hanes Girls' Tagless Bikini Underwear 17-Pack
$8 $12
pickup
That's a buck less than Walmart charges for just a 14-pack. Buy Now at Target
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
PatPat · 2 days ago
PatPat Clearance
up to 85% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on babies, kids', maternity, and women's styles. Plus, get an extra 15% off via coupon code "THX15." Shop Now at PatPat
Tips
- Shipping adds around $6, or get free shipping on orders over $35.
The Children's Place · 3 wks ago
The Children's Place
50% to 60% off sitewide
free shipping
Shop kids' back-to-school kid's apparel at 50% to 60% off sitewide. Shop Now at The Children's Place
Tips
- Deals include polo shirts for $4, jeans for $7.99, & backpacks at 50% off.
- Plus, clearance items are marked up to 75% off.
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Ibtom Castle Girls' Costume Dress and Ear Headband
from $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Coupon code "30IBTOMDRESS" takes $5 off. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ibtom Castle via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Red+ 3d Ears size 2-3 years. (Other sizes and colors are available for slightly more after coupon.)
Features
- layered chiffon tutu tulle dress w/ 3D Ears
PatPat · 2 days ago
PatPat Flash Sale
up to 80% off + extra 15% off
free shipping w/$35
Save on babies, kids', maternity, and women's styles. Plus coupon code "THX15" takes an extra 15% off. Shop Now at PatPat
Tips
- Shipping adds around $6, or get free shipping on orders over $35.
Sign In or Register