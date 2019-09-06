Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. (We saw a refurb without the flypad for just $5 less in June. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Parrot Airborne Night MiniDrone in SWAT Black for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That is $20 less than we could find for a new model. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Mochoog via Amazon offers the Mochoog STEM 4WD Electric Mechanical Assembly Kit for $28.89. Coupon code "50UHFFJ9" drops the price to $14.44. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from July, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Callaway via eBay takes up to 70% off new and used golf clubs and sets. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
