New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Parrot Mambo Fly Mini Quadcopter w/ Flypad
$50 $150
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. (We saw a refurb without the flypad for just $5 less in June. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's sold by Tech Rabbit via eBay.
  • Amazon charges the same price for the drone without the flypad.
Features
  • 0.3MP camera
  • 200ft operating distance
  • includes drone, USB cable, clip, flypad, quickstart guide, 4 hulls, and battery
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Parrot
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register