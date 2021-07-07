Parkland Collection Insulated Lunch Bag for $6

It's $19 under list and a pretty low price for an insulated lunch backpack overall. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose ship to store for free pickup during checkout to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89.
- The Candy Hearts butterfly prints version is also available at the same price.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Score savings on backpacks, stuff sacks, wheeled luggage, and more from this popular brand. Shop Now at REI
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee, or spend $50 or more to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Laptop Pack for $90.73 (low by $4, most charge $140 or more).
Discounts on a variety styles from brands like The North Face, Marc Jacobs, Jansport, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the PUMA Evercat Equivalence 2.0 Backpack for $21.97 (low by $3).
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Apply coupon code "JULY" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Black or Light Grey.
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- water-resistant base material
- front zip pocket
- lined laptop and tablet sleeves
"You miss 100% of the deals you don't buy" - Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott Shop Now at NHL Shop
- Coupon code "NHLFAN1" bags free shipping on all orders.
- Pictured is the Detroit Red Wings Camo Stripe Backpack for $12.99 ($12 off).
Save on a wide range of Frye women's belts, handbags, wallets, boots, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Frye Melissa Lanyard Crossbody Phone Wallet for $74.97. ($65 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95; orders of $89 or more ship for free.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on 20 styles, although stock and sizes are varyingly limited. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Choose free ship-to-store during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the Brooks Men's Adrenaline GTS 20 Running Shoes for $84.97 in-cart ($45 off).
Save on over 2,400 pairs from brands such as adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Ugg, Brooks, Lacoste, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more; otherwise, shipping adds $7.95.
- Pictured are the Trask Men's Alder Perforated Lace Up Sneakers for $49.97 (low by $68).
There are over 80 men's and women's styles to choose from, with prices starting at $60. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban Men's 50mm Square Sunglasses for $79.98 ($70 low)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89. You can also choose ship to store for free during checkout.
