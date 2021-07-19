Parker USB Power Outlet Nightstand for $269
Macy's
Parker USB Power Outlet Nightstand
$269 $399
$50 shipping

  • Shipping is $50 for entrance drop-off, $75 for room of choice, and $110 for white glove delivery. (Shipping charge may vary by ZIP Code.)
  • dovetailing in front and back and full extension side mounted guides
  • hardwood solids/flat cut white oak veneers
  • removable felt liner in top drawers
  • cedar lined bottom drawer
  • two USB ports
  • measures 28" W x 19" D x 29.5" H
  • Expires 8/16/2021
