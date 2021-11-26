That's a savings of at least five bucks. Shop Now at Paramount+
- Choose the Essential plan for $4.99 pet month or Premium plan for $9.99 per month.
- The subscription continues after the first month at the regular rate unless canceled.
- tens of thousands of episodes and movies
- 24/7 live news with CBSN
- NFL on CBS live
-
Expires 11/29/2021
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Follow the instructions under "Activate your Paramount+ subscription" to save $5 per month for a year (a total of $60). Shop Now at T-Mobile
- This is available to active T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers, but not prepaid customers.
- The subscription will auto-renew at its regular price, so cancel before that if you don't want to pay.
- the Paramount+ Monthly Essentials plan lets you watch live sports, movies like A Quiet Place II, brand new Star Trek content, and kids' favorites like Paw Patrol
- it also lets you ignore all of that, and repeatedly rewatch the first seven seasons of Frasier
We haven't seen a deal like this since last Black Friday (except this one is even better). New and eligible returning subscribers get 85% off the price of the ad-supported plan, a savings of $6 per month. Buy Now at Hulu
- After 12 months, the price is $6.99 per month. Cancel anytime.
- Current subscribers, or those who have been subscribed within the last 3 months, aren't eligible.
That's a savings of at least $2 and up to $20 on channels including Showtime, Paramount Plus Premium, AMC Plus, Discovery Plus, and more. Buy Now at Amazon
- the subscriptions will auto-renew, starting at $3.99 per month (so cancel before the two months are up if you want to avoid paying)
It's a savings of $12. Watch popular TV, classic hits, stream natural history collections, and much more. Shop Now
- Billing begins immediately upon subscribing and auto-renews at $4.99 after 3 months.
- original and exclusive shows and programs
Bundle Paramount+ with Showtime to get seven days free, and pay just 11.99 per month afterwards. That's a $4 savings per month when you bundle. Shop Now at Paramount+
- sports, news, and entertainment
Sign In or Register