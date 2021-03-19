New
Paramount+ · 1 hr ago
Paramount+
Live stream March Madness + 50% off for 1 year

Live stream the NCAA Basketball Tournament all month long when you sign up for Paramount+. Even better, new and returning subscribers can get 50% off a 1-year subscription with coupon code "YEAR". That drops the Limited Commercial annual plan to $30 and the Commercial Free annual plan to $50. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trial with this coupon.

This 50% off coupon will replace the 1-month free promo that applies automatically via coupon code "MOUNTAIN". If you opt to use the 1-month free promo instead, you won't be able to get the 50% off discount on a 1-year subscription using code "YEAR" afterwards. Shop Now at Paramount+

Tips
  • You must select the annual plan during step 1 of the signup process. To choose an annual plan, click the "Save over 16%...annual plan!" checkbox above the continue button after selecting a limited or commercial free plan type. Then apply the coupon at checkout. (Note that the checkbox may say "Save over 15%" instead; the number that appears varies and we don't know why.)
  • If you have an active subscription, you won't be able to use this coupon. You may be able to cancel your current plan and rejoin using the coupon the day after your previously paid monthly subscription ends.
  • After the promotional period, your annual subscription will renew at the regular per year price unless you cancel.
Features
  • Stream live sports (including the NCAA tournament), breaking news, TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
  • Watch original TV series like The Stand, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "YEAR"
  • Expires 3/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Movies, TV Shows & Videos Paramount+
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register