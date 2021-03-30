For new or returning subscribers, get 50% off a Paramount+ Annual Plan with coupon code "YEAR". That drops the Limited Commercial annual plan to $30 and the Commercial Free annual plan to $50. Plus, new subscribers can stack a 1-week free trial with this coupon.



This 50% off coupon will replace the 1-month free promo that applies automatically via coupon code "MOUNTAIN". If you opt to use the 1-month free promo instead, you won't be able to get the 50% off discount on a 1-year subscription using code "YEAR" afterwards. Shop Now at Paramount+