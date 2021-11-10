New
T-Mobile · 41 mins ago
free for T-Mobile customers
Follow the instructions under "Activate your Paramount+ subscription" to save $5 per month for a year (a total of $60). Shop Now at T-Mobile
- This is available to active T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless and Home Internet customers, but not prepaid customers.
- The subscription will auto-renew at its regular price, so cancel before that if you don't want to pay.
- the Paramount+ Monthly Essentials plan lets you watch live sports, movies like A Quiet Place II, brand new Star Trek content, and kids' favorites like Paw Patrol
- it also lets you ignore all of that, and repeatedly rewatch the first seven seasons of Frasier
