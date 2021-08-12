Paradise Valley 1-oz. Mega Omega 3 Mix Snack Bag 7-Pack for $9
SideDeal · 1 hr ago
Paradise Valley 1-oz. Mega Omega 3 Mix Snack Bag 7-Pack
$9 $12
free shipping

That's a savings of $3. Plus, coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" bags free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal

Features
  • 7 single-ounce servings bags
  • 3 grams of protein per serving
  • includes dried sweetened cranberries, roasted peanuts, black raisins, pepitas, almonds, and walnuts
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWSFS"
  • Expires 8/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
