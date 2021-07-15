Paradise Lighting Glass/Metal Flameless Lantern 3-Pack for $22

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 5-hour timer
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $22 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- The motion activated version is available for $2.99 more.
- powered by 2 AAA batteries (included)
- 11.4" long
- adhesive pads on the back
That's $6 under our March mention and a savings of $22. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Addlon Lighting via Amazon.
- weatherproof
- UL listed
- 11-watts
- 15 E26 based hanging sockets
- approximately 3.11-feet between each bulb
- dimmer compatible (switch not included)
Clip the 35% extra savings coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yankcon Lighting Inc. via Amazon.
- 5,000k daylight
- rated IC for insulated ceilings
- dimmable
- canless
Apply the code "Outlet" to save $3. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- The 10-Pack option drops the $21.59 via the same code.
- Available in Duplex/Round or Decor/Square.
- dusk to dawn auto on/off sensor
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
Sign In or Register