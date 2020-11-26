New
39 mins ago
Paprika Recipe Manager App
$3

That's a $2 drop from last week's price. Buy Now

Tips
  • Available in the iOS or Android versions at this price; the Mac and Windows versions are $14.99 after savings.
Features
  • helps organize recipes, make meal plans, and create grocery lists
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPhone / iPod Apps
Windows Android iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register