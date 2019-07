That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find

AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to. With, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.