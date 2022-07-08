AlphabetDeal · 1 hr ago
$4 $20
free shipping
Alphabet Deal offers the Paper Mate Write Bros. Ballpoint Pens 60-Pack for $4.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $4.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.0mm medium point
- 30 black & 30 blue pens
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Paper Mate FlexGrip Elite Retractable Ballpoint Pens 12-Pack
$5 $18
free shipping
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the Paper Mate FlexGrip Elite Retractable Ballpoint Pens 12-Pack in Black for $4.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is part of Amazon's "add-on" program and can only be purchased with orders of $25 or more. However, Prime members can skip this requirement by placing the order to arrive on their scheduled Amazon Day.
- This item is due back in stock on July 1, but can be ordered at this price today.
Features
- 0.8mm Fine Point tip
- full-length grip
- Lubriglide ink system
- refillable
- Model: 85582
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet
$30
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $35
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
AXE Body Spray 15-Pack
$34 $40
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the AXE Body Spray 15-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5-oz. cans
- assorted fragrances
Sign In or Register