For in-store pickup only, Walmart offers the Paper Mate InkJoy 100ST Ballpoint Pens 18-Pack for $2.97. That's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
Alphabet Deal offers the Paper Mate Write Bros. Ballpoint Pens 60-Pack for $4.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $4.24. With free shipping, that's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Paper Mate Large Pink Pearl Erasers 12-Pack for $4.29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Gorilla Super Glue 0.53-oz. Bottle for $3.71 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less in June. (For further comparison, it was previously an add-on item that required a purchase of $25 or more.) Buy Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Pre-Sharpened #2 HB Pencil 150-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Avery 8-Tab Big Binder Dividers for 65 cents with free shipping for Prime members. That's about $2 less than you'd expect to pay in store locally. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
