Paper Crafting Supplies at Michaels: Buy 1, get 2 more free

Michaels · 1 hr ago
Don't miss out on the buy one, get two more free sale on stickers, Washi tape, cardstock, paper pads, & more. Just add three paper crafting items to your cart to see the discount apply, a savings of $40. Shop Now at Michaels
- Pictured is the Colors of Autumn Paper Pad by Recollections for $19.99.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee; Or, orders over $59 get free shipping.
