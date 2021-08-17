Paper Crafting Supplies at Michaels: Buy 1, get 2 more free
Michaels · 1 hr ago
Paper Crafting Supplies at Michaels
Buy 1, get 2 more free
Don't miss out on the buy one, get two more free sale on stickers, Washi tape, cardstock, paper pads, & more. Just add three paper crafting items to your cart to see the discount apply, a savings of $40. Shop Now at Michaels

  • Pictured is the Colors of Autumn Paper Pad by Recollections for $19.99.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee; Or, orders over $59 get free shipping.
