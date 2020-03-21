Open Offer in New Tab
Papago GoSafe 1080p Full HD Dash Camera
$40 $120
free shipping

That's a massive price low by $60. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 resolution at 30 fps
  • 140° field of view
  • 2.7" LCD screen
  • five operational buttons
