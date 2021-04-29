Frederick's of Hollywood · 1 hr ago
$2.34
free shipping w/ $75
Choose from 53 styles and apply coupon code "AWXEV7" to save an additional buck, for a total of up to $11 off list. Buy Now at Frederick's of Hollywood
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Frederick's of Hollywood Jenny Thong.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Victoria's Secret · 2 wks ago
Clearance Bras at Victoria's Secret
from $10
free shipping w/ $100
Stock up on bras and save. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Pictured is the Victoria's Secret Women's Unlined Floral Embroidered Long Line Bralette for $9.99 ($65 off).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Victoria's Secret · 1 wk ago
Clearance Panties at Victoria's Secret
from $4
free shipping w/ $100
Save on styles from Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Stretch Cotton, and more. Available sizes vary widely, so filter by yours first to see what's in stock. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Pictured is the Seamless Thong Panty in Satin Sand for $4.
- Use coupon code "SHIP100VS" for $5 shipping (a $3 discount) or free shipping with orders over $100.
- Alternatively, orders over $75 bag free shipping with code "SHIPVS75".
Victoria's Secret · 1 wk ago
Victoria's Secret Earth Day offers
Save on select Pink panties, bras, fragrances, and more. Shop Now at Victoria's Secret
Tips
- Up to 70% off sale items.
- 5 for $30 panties.
- 2 for $52 wear everywhere bras.
- 2 for $39 ultimate sports bras
- 2 for $79.95 select Logo styles.
- 2 for $39 Pink swim tops and bottoms.
- Free $20 summer reward card w/ $20 purchase for future use.
- 2 for $20 mists, lotions, washes, and masks.
- Apply code "SHIP75" to get free shipping on orders of $75 or $5 flat rate for orders under $75. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $100 or more.
Amazon · 3 days ago
Peak Women's High Impact Sports Bra
$9.99 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS8I" for a savings of up to $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Navy pictured).
- Sold by Peak Official Store via Amazon.
Sign In or Register