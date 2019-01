Wowitiscool offers the Panowin F1 3-Axis 3D Printer Kit forwith. That's $50 under our mention from last February and the lowest price we could find by $30. The heating nozzle can be used in 0.2mm, 0.4mm, and 0.6mm diameters and can be heated up to 200 degrees celsius in two minutes. It features a maximum printing size of 4.7" x 4.9" x 4.9".