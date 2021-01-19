New
1 hr ago
Panera Bread MyPanera+ Unlimited Coffee
3 free months w/ sign-up

New and returning subscribers can sign up for this plan to get hot coffee, hot tea, or iced coffee up to once every two hours, along with unlimited refills while in the cafe. The first three months are free, which is a whole lot of brew. (You can cancel anytime.)

Tips
  • Must be a MyPanera member to subscribe. (It's free to join.)
  • After the trial offer, the plan is $8.99 per month unless canceled.
  • Some varieties and customizations are not included in the subscription; upcharges can apply.
Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
cashmaker
My app also gives me a free daily bagel reward this month.
8 min ago