1 hr ago
Panera Bread Family Feast Value Meals
from $29

That's a savings of about $9 over buying four meals individually, making this a good option for feeding a family of four to six. Shop Now

Tips
  • Each option serves 4 to 6 people.
  • Includes 2 half sandwiches, 2 kids sandwiches, 1 whole salad, 1 family mac & cheese (or 1 group soup), and 1 whole French baguette.
  • The w/ Cookie options add 4 chocolate chip cookies and cost $33.
  • They offer curbside pickup, drive thru (in select locations), and contact-free delivery (for an additional fee).
  • Published 1 hr ago
