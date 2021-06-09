$5 off $15+

Coupon code "5SPRING" takes $5 off Panera Bread orders of $15 or more- the best discount we've seen here. Shop Now
Sign up for MyPanera now for Prime Day savings on June 21 and 22. Members will get 40% off Panera online orders, and Prime members can sign up for MyPanera rewards for a $3 shopping credit for Prime Day. Shop Now at Amazon
- A maximum discount of $10 applies.
- Only new MyPanera members are eligible for the discount.
Apply code "BOGO50" to get a second footlong for half off at participating locations. Shop Now at Subway
- Applies to the same or lower priced item.
Teach kids the value of reading, setting goals, and pizza in one fell swoop (you can decide for yourself which of those is most valuable *cough*pizza*cough*) – you can also grab printables, activities, and book recommendations while you're there. Shop Now
- you can enroll as a parent, a homeschooling parent, or a teacher of grades from PreK to 6
- teachers can set reading goals for their students – hitting the goal earns them a paper certificate, which can be redeemed for a Pizza Hut pizza
Order any dozen doughnuts, and get a dozen glazed ones for just a buck more. The waistline is what it is – the bottom line is what counts. Buy Now at Krispy Kreme
- available in-shop and at drive-thrus only
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Sign In or Register