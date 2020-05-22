Open Offer in New Tab
Pandemic: Hot Zone Print & Play Board Game
The physical game costs $20 to preorder, but you can try a DIY version of this new instalment of the hit co-op board game for free.

  you'll have to replace the usual pawns, cubes, and progress markers with bits from other games, or household items
